What you need to know for Feb. 22, 2021

When am I getting my vaccine?

Kentucky is now towards the end of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations, so Phase 1C isn't far behind. Phase 1C includes anyone age 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with high-risk conditions and all essential workers.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes people in this group will be able to receive their vaccination statewide by the first of March. Mayor Greg Fischer said he estimates it will be a few weeks later for Louisville residents, likely around late March or April.

The University of Kentucky is one of the first places in the state to give out vaccinations for people in Phase 1C.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported the sixth consecutive week of declining COVID-19 cases in the state.

Sherry Ballard denied right to see grandson

A Nelson County judge has denied Sherry Ballard, mother of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers, the right to visit her grandson following a lengthy custody case.

Brooks Houck is the father of the child and primary guardian – he is also the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance, although no charges have been filed against him.

According to court documents from a Saturday court ruling, Judge Stephen Hayden said, “there is clear and convincing evidence significant hostility exists between the Ballard family and Houck.” The judge also said it was clear that Houck and his son have a “strong relationship” and that he is a “loving father and greatly involved” in his son’s life.

Opening The Vault: Louisville Open City

Documentary-length programming was nearly unheard of on local TV news before WHAS released a two-hour special in 1971 focusing on politicians and police receiving money from handbook operators in exchange for not enforcing gambling or prostitution laws.

“Louisville Open City” exposed more than 350 bookie operations and the hidden cameras caught police turning a blind eye to prostitution. Within weeks, the bookies and club owners shown on film breaking the law were arrested and charged and local judges cracked down on enforcing penalties.

You can watch Part 1 of "Louisville Open City" on the WHAS11 YouTube page.

