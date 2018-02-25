LIVE
81
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 81 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Radar Gallery

WHAS11 Regional Radar
Metro Louisville-Clarksville-New Albany
Shelbyville
Elizabethtown
Bardstown
Paoli-French Lick
Madison
Bardstown-Taylorsville Lake
Rough River-Nolin River Lakes
Lake Cumberland
Louisville
Regional
Eastern US
Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana
Eastern U.S. Weather Satellite
U.S. Satellite
U.S.
WHAS11 Regional Radar
01 / 17
WHAS11 Regional Radar
01 / 17

Featured Galleries
Surreal photos of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano meeting the sea
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS | 'Purple Rain' at Mt. Pisgah
LOCAL
PHOTOS: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts forcing evacuations
WEATHER
GALLERY: Snowy start for spring in Kentuckiana
NEWS
PHOTOS: Flooding issues persist as Ohio crests Monday
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Flooding in Kentuckiana (Feb 2018)
NEWS
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.