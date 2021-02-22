The Vault | Louisville: Open City exposed bookie operations; officials turning blind eye to gambling, prostitution

In the days after the two-part special aired, the station received hundreds of phone calls with additional tips, letters arrived after that.



State lawmakers and the Kentucky attorney general asked to see the program's script to investigate the claims of corruption.



Within weeks, the bookies and club owners shown on film breaking the law were arrested and charged and local judges cracked down on enforcing penalties.



Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine was in high school when the expose hit the air, but he says he remembers it.



"I was a junior in high school and there was talk at Atherton High School about some of the stuff going on."



He says compared to 1971, much has changed in the way of gambling in Kentucky.



"Back in the '70s if you wanted to have an operation – a booking operation – you paid for protection," he said. "All of that has changed now. Everything that was illegal is now legal – not completely [and] there are still some restrictions but just about everything that you would've arrested somebody for, or tried somebody for is every day commonplace now."



Another noteworthy difference over the decades, accountability. Wine says the work WHAS did on this series was part of a major shift in how journalists started checking those in power.



"Reporters were much more active during that time period than they had been before – when they were simply reporting the news it was kind of handed, but now all of the sudden, they were actively involved in doing the undercover operations, so it was a big change back in the '70s," he explained.

Half a century later, Wine says the reminder of what went wrong is worthy.



"If you don't look at those stories you aren't going to remember how people took advantage of the situation, how people bribed elected officials allegedly, bribed police officers allegedly,” he said. “Those type of things cannot be forgotten. We have to remember so that we don't repeat those mistakes."