Louisville's vaccination sites prepare to increase vaccine supply in the next 6-8 weeks

The Louisville vaccination site at Broadbent Arena was closed for two days this week due to the weather. Now they're making up ground by adding an additional day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to the bad weather this week, LouVax has added a Saturday to it's vaccination schedule.

It's important to note that tomorrow's vaccination event is a one-time thing and you do need a reservation. It's actually only for those who are getting their second dose of the vaccine.

During a brief at the Broadbent Arena site, Mayor Greg Fischer said people were concerned with missing the slot to get their second dose. For Moderna, there's a couple week grace period to get the booster.

"So there's not going to be anybody that's going to miss their second dose or the application of the second dose because of rescheduling of the snowstorm," Fischer said.

Saturday's event will completely vaccinate 1,000 more people in the metro. To date, nearly 143,000 people have received doses and 40,000 have been fully vaccinated.

"Here in these last four weeks, supply is already up 57% just through getting more out of the existing manufacturing techniques and operations with the vials and syringes, etc.," said Fischer.

Mayor Fischer says in the next 6 to 8 weeks, we'll be seeing a much bigger supply,

"That will change the narrative a bit and our vaccine distribution task force is hard at work already trying to figure out how to do that," the mayor said.

The increase in supply could add another mass vaccination site to our area.

"It would be operated by FEMA and our number one priority for that would be that it's operated at Shawnee Park, just like where we had the testing facility," said Fischer.

Currently Tier 1B is getting vaccinated with the newly added Childcare Workers to this Tier.

"Childcare is similar to health care and first responders are working through the employers to get their information so we can schedule those childcare workers," Connie Mendel with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said.

Broadbent Arena is expected to vaccinate a majority of the childcare workers next week.

Age is the main factor when they look at moving into Tier 1C. At the rate they're going, they expect that phase to start at the end of March.

