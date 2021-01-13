LIST | Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Indiana?

Kentucky and Indiana are each in different phases of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine. Find the latest updates here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to the public, there are many questions about when and how certain groups will be able to get their vaccine.

Below, we have listed each state's plan and where the state currently is within that plan. If there are differences on a county-by-county basis, those will be included as well.

If you still have questions, feel free to send us a text at 502-582-7290.

Am I eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Kentucky

You can find out your current eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state's vaccine website at this link. If you need help with that tool or don't have internet access, you can call 855-598-2246.

People in Phases 1A and 1B are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine statewide. The state is prioritizing vaccinations of people 70 years old or older in Phase 1B. People in Phase 1C may be eligible to get a vaccine at a Kroger regional site, but the other groups will still get first priority.

If you are not part of these groups, you are not eligible to get the vaccine.

Indiana

Everyone in Phase 1A of Indiana's vaccine plan is eligible for the vaccine, as are people 65 and older in Phase 1B. Visit the Indiana COVID-19 vaccine website for the latest updates on eligibility.

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Just because you're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean you will be able to get an appointment right way. Vaccine supplies are very limited and appointments have been filling fast.

The list below shows the providers that are currently offering the vaccine. If your provider does not provide a waitlist, continue to check back on their website each day for new appointments.

Kentucky

The state unveiled a new website and hotline to help Kentuckians determine when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and where to get it. The hotline will be open 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST. Monday-Friday.

vaccine.ky.gov

855-326-4654

TTY 855-326-4654 (for hearing impaired only)

Kroger Regional Sites

The first Kroger regional site is now open at Alltech Arena in Kentucky Horse Park in Fayette County. Additional sites are expected to be announced on Feb. 4.

To register with Kroger, visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine or call 866-211-5320. An appointment is required to get the vaccine.

Those in Phase 1A and people are 70+ in Phase 1B will be prioritized.

Meijer Pharmacy

You can register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer. Text the word "COVID" to 75049, visit the Meijer website or call your local Meijer store for more information about clinics in your area.

Jefferson County (Louisville)

(Updated 2/3) People who are eligible for the COVID-19 in Jefferson County can sign up through the following healthcare providers if appointments are available. Click the name of the healthcare provider to be taken to their website to register:

Visit the Louisville Metro website or call the COVID-19 helpline at 502-912-8598 if you need assistance making an appointment.

The Broadbent Arena mass vaccination site is exclusively for healthcare providers and educators. Appointments for this location can be made through your employer.

Oldham County

As of Feb. 3, all appointments for the week of Feb. 1 have been filled.



Available appointments will be listed on the Oldham County Health Department's website. If you don’t have internet access and need to call to make an appointment, you can call (502) 222-3516.

If there are no appointments available, the health department said new appointments will open each Friday at 1 p.m.

Fayette County

The City of Lexington has launched a new website to provide the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more here.

Henry, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble County (North Central District Health Department)

(Updated 2/3) The North Central District Health Department covers Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble County. According to the department's website, it has temporarily closed its interest list and is not taking appointments for the vaccine right now.

Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington County (Lincoln Trail District Health Department)

(Updated 2/3) The Lincoln Trail Health Department said it has depleted its current vaccine supply and will not be able to administer any more first doses until at least mid-February. The department is directing people to the Kroger regional site in Lexington to make an appointment.

(Update 2/4) | Two new Kroger sites announced. Both site listed below are open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rolling, seven-day appointments. Visit their website or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

Northern Kentucky Convention Center, located at 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd in Covington.

Greenwood Mall, former Sears, located on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

Other new sites:

Murray State University CFSB Center, located at 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray.

Times: Feb. 10, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m and Feb. 17, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kentuckians in this region can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 to sign up for appointments.

TJ Regional Health, T.J. Health Pavilion located at 301 North L Rogers Blvd in Glasgow.

Dates and hours are still being determined at this time. Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.

* We will update the dates and hours when the information is provided to us.

Indiana

Indiana has a central search system for Hoosiers to find their closest vaccine location.

To make an appointment, anyone can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Clark County

Eligible Clark County residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a new mass vaccination site. The site, located at an empty retail space in the 700 block of Lewis & Clark Parkway next to Harbor Freight Tools, opened to the public on Jan. 11.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine in this phase can make an appointment for the Clark County site by using the directions above or by calling 812-800-9861. The phone lines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

Floyd County

IU Southeast is working with the Floyd County Health Department to provide doses of the Moderna vaccine at a drive-thru clinic. They have a limited number of doses but said they plan to have more for the week of Jan. 18-22.

You can make an appointment at IU Southeast through the process listed above.

Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the Kentucky or Indiana COVID-19 websites as well as the CDC website.

