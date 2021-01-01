Moments That Matter
- Taiwanese immigrant turns clockwork passion into career
- Grandmaster Jung Oh Hwang teaches his students respect and discipline
- Kendrick Carmouche to be first Black jockey to ride in Kentucky Derby since 2013
- Churchill Downs 'Champion for Change' highlights Black jockeys' contributions to horseracing
- 'He wore the shoes of Dr. King.' | Rev. Louis Coleman's commitment to fighting for social justice
- The historical significance of Chickasaw Park and the story behind Berrytown's founder
- How Wes Unseld changed the game for UofL basketball
- Lincoln Institute remembers civil rights leader Whitney M. Young Jr.'s historical impact on Kentucky, nation
- Local woman recreating modern day 'The Green Book'
- 'Slave Escape' | Story of Kentucky slave Margaret Garner, basis for Toni Morrison's book 'Beloved'
- How Prince helped save Louisville's Western Branch Library
- Music legend Wilson Pickett's family remembers late soul singer's ties and love for Louisville