Moments That Matter: Celebrating Black History and stories in Kentucky and southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Black History Month, WHAS11 News will share stories of African Americans that have made an impact on our communities in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The Carl Braden Center
Since 1969, the Carl Braden Memorial Center has hosted meetings to develop plans to dismantle systemic racism. A white couple, Carl and Anne Braden, are behind it. Today, many throughout the community use it as a beacon to continue calls for social and racial justice. Click here for the story.
Mattie Jones
For more than seven decades, Mattie Jones has been a force in the Civil Rights Movement locally. Having faced the harsh realities of racism, Jones became an activist, fighting for the rights of Black Kentuckians and those across the nation. Click here for her story.