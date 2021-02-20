Here’s the latest on the timeline for phase 1C COVID-19 vaccinations

The University of Kentucky is the first place to start opening registration to those in the next group

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's the longest waiting game of the times; when will you receive the COVID-19 vaccine? As Kentucky is now towards the end of phase 1B, 1C isn't far behind.

"My belief is that we'll be in 1C first of March, if not a little bit before," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

That means Beshear is expecting it in less than two weeks. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave a later timeline at Broadbent Arena on Friday.

"Late March or April into 1C, which of course is a really big category," said Fischer.

1C includes anyone age 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with highest risk conditions and all essential workers. The term essential workers includes people of dozens of different professions. It is the largest category thus far.

"When we open that up at large, it's going to feel like it's really hard to get one but we're going to get to everybody," Beshear said.

Those at the University of Kentucky are already seeing those registrations come in. Jay Blanton, the spokesperson for UK, said they have officially opened up their registration portal to anyone in the next category.

"And as we are beginning to move into that 1C category, we are still serving what's called 1A and 1B," Blanton said.

Fischer acknowledged that will continue to happen in Louisville as well, as they move forward.

"So we've gotten some of the names from the hospitals systems so we're bringing their backlog of 70+ into here so we can move through them as quickly as possible so we can be finished with 1B," Fischer said.

UK is one of the first in the state to give hope to those in the 1C category that their opportunity is approaching.

"We can move through an entire community much more quickly if we put a lot of infrastructure, support and people behind it," Blanton said.

You can register here at the university, otherwise continue to check the city and states websites for locations in Louisville.

