What you need to know for March 2, 2021

Here are some top stories for March 2, 2021.

Kentucky businesses get a little more wiggle room

After Gov. Andy Beshear revealed his most optimistic report of the coronavirus in Kentucky, he announced businesses around the commonwealth would be able to boost their capacity.

Beginning Friday, businesses around the state, including restaurants, salons, gyms and places of worship, would be able to increase their capacity to 60%. Masks and social distancing will still be required. See a full list of the businesses affected here.

For the first time in five months, the state dropped below a 5% positivity rate. It currently stands at 4.84%

LMPD investigating deadly crash involving teenager

A teenage girl was killed Monday evening after a crash in the PRP neighborhood. According to police, a pickup truck traveling on Dixie Highway crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a passenger vehicle head-on. The girl in the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the truck tried to leave the scene but was stopped by bystanders until officers arrived. He was taken into custody at the scene. LMPD did not disclose his charges.

Flooding potential this weekend

While the heavy rainfall we saw last week has moved out, the Ohio River is still rising. This could create some traffic issues heading into this weekend.

The river’s upper gauge is expected to rise to 28 feet. Levels that high will affect portions River Road, Frankfort Avenue and Mellwood Avenue.

The river’s lower gauge is forecast to rise to 60 feet, which will affect riverfront areas in Clarksville in New Albany.

In the event of potential flooding, you should know which areas around you are likely to flood and have a supply kit ready to go in case of evacuation. You also should never attempt to drive through a flooded area.

