The 411 | What's going on in Kentuckiana?

WHAS11's Sherlene Shanklin breaks down what's going on this weekend. Some events include the Louisville Arcade Expo, the St. Patrick's Day Parade and much more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a jam packed weekend ahead, so here's the biggest entertainment news in Kentuckiana!

Louisville Arcade Expo

Kick off this weekend with the 12th annual Louisville Arcade Expo at Triple Crown Pavilion Drive. Organizers say there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Ticket prices vary from $15 - $65 depending on the day of attendance, so visit their website for a full breakdown.

Louisville Children's Festival

The 5th annual Louisville Children’s Festival wraps up on Sunday at Baxter Avenue Theater. The unique film fest invites parents and children from ages 4 and up to view 50 films from over 20 different countries. Please click here for more information on the film fest.

Kentucky Crafted Market

For a short-day trip, The Kentucky Crafted Market features the best visual and craft artist from the Commonwealth starting at 10 a.m. on Friday and Sunday. This free event will also have live music, local publishers, food, and art activities. Attendees will have to pay $6 for parking.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Make sure to wear your green this Saturday for the 50th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Highlands. There will be 150 floats and organizations, including the WHAS11 Team! The parade starts at 3 p.m. at Broadway and Baxter then ends at Windsor Place.

KMAS Museum

Saturday is Family Fun Day from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the KMAC Museum. Visitors can expect free admission, art making activities, artist demonstrations, docent-led pop-up tours and more.

Stay up to date and check by next week for a new updated list of the latest events around the city.

Mark your calendar for big events to come later this year:

Derby Soundstage 2023 features performers T.I, Jeezy, and Trina hosted by DJ Drama who worked with Louisville’s very own, Jack Harlow. Get your tickets here.

Beyonce will make a stop in Louisville on her Renaissance World Tour in July. For more information, please click here.

