Police: Teen girl dies in fatal Dixie Highway crash

Officials say the incident happened in the 7700 block of Dixie Highway around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 7700 block of Dixie Highway around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a pickup truck traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lanes striking a passenger vehicle head-on.

Police said that pickup truck struck a pole and the male driver inside fled the vehicle but was detained by bystanders until officers arrived.

A teenage girl who was in the vehicle the man struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died upon arriving. Her identity is not yet known.

The man was arrested and taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed Dixie Highway in both directions in the area for a few hours during the investigation.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

