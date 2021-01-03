Beshear eases restrictions; Kentucky businesses allowed 10% capacity boost beginning Friday

Many businesses are now allowed to go from 50% capacity to 60% starting Friday, March 5, the governor announced Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Gov. Andy Beshear revealed his most optimistic report of the coronavirus in Kentucky, he announced businesses around the commonwealth would be able to boost their capacity.

Beginning Friday, businesses around the state would be able to increase their capacity 10% more to 60%.

However, the governor said mask mandates are still in effect and the increase is allowed only if businesses can "achieve" it while maintaining that 6-feet of social distance.

"If your facility is of a size where at 50% you cannot maintain social distance, the 10% doesn't allow you to cut down on that social distance. It's having to meet the mask mandate, meet the social distancing requirements and then the capacity requirement works," he said.

Here are a list of businesses:

Indoor auctions

Barbershops/Cosmetology/Hair Salons

Bars and restaurants

Bowling alleys

Indoor educational & cultural activities

Fitness centers

Funeral and memorial services

Government offices / agencies

Message therapy

Movie theaters

Nail salons

Office-based businesses

Places of worship (recommendation)

Retail

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Vehicle and vessel dealerships.

Beshear also raised the capacity limits for childcare facilities beginning March 15. Day cares can now have regular group sized.

He said it was delayed a couple of weeks to give those who provide care extra time to get vaccinated. The governor said it would be a relief to families who need childcare services.