Beshear eases restrictions; Kentucky businesses allowed 10% capacity boost beginning Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Gov. Andy Beshear revealed his most optimistic report of the coronavirus in Kentucky, he announced businesses around the commonwealth would be able to boost their capacity.
Beginning Friday, businesses around the state would be able to increase their capacity 10% more to 60%.
However, the governor said mask mandates are still in effect and the increase is allowed only if businesses can "achieve" it while maintaining that 6-feet of social distance.
"If your facility is of a size where at 50% you cannot maintain social distance, the 10% doesn't allow you to cut down on that social distance. It's having to meet the mask mandate, meet the social distancing requirements and then the capacity requirement works," he said.
Here are a list of businesses:
- Indoor auctions
- Barbershops/Cosmetology/Hair Salons
- Bars and restaurants
- Bowling alleys
- Indoor educational & cultural activities
- Fitness centers
- Funeral and memorial services
- Government offices / agencies
- Message therapy
- Movie theaters
- Nail salons
- Office-based businesses
- Places of worship (recommendation)
- Retail
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Vehicle and vessel dealerships.
Beshear also raised the capacity limits for childcare facilities beginning March 15. Day cares can now have regular group sized.
He said it was delayed a couple of weeks to give those who provide care extra time to get vaccinated. The governor said it would be a relief to families who need childcare services.
