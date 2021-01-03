Vaccinations for phase 1C begin; Johnson & Johnson shipments arrive in Kentucky

COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1C opened statewide. Phase 1C includes anyone age 60+, anyone 16 or older with the highest risk conditions and all essential workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This blog is updated daily with the latest information on COVID vaccine plans and coronavirus updates from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and health officials. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, March 1

Initial shipments of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine arrived in Kentucky after it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration Saturday. UPS Worldport in Louisville will distribute the vaccine doses across the country, like it has with the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1C opened statewide. Phase 1C includes anyone age 60+, anyone 16 or older with the highest risk conditions and all essential workers. This is the largest vaccination group in the state so far, and officials have urged Kentuckians to have patience as they work to get to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. The city of Louisville is currently prioritizing those in phase 1C who are age 60+.

