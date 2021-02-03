15-year-old injured following shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Police said the teen girl was found shot inside a home in the 4200 block of Vermont Avenue,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 4200 block of Vermont Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said the teen was inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital listed in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

