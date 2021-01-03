Simpsonville restaurant receipts fixed after FOCUS investigation

After a JCPS math teacher questioned an increase in sales tax, Simpsonville restaurants are fixing their receipts to correctly itemize charges.

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — People using the drive thru are more likely to make sure their order is right rather than their receipt. But after looking at his McDonald's receipt in Simpsonville, one JCPS math teacher questioned the price.

Thomas Hicks reached out to the FOCUS team after he realized his sales tax was higher than Kentucky's 6%. Restaurants near The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass were doing the same, charging customers around 9%.

While many managers were unable to explain the cost, City Administrator Steve Eden said the fee has been in place for years. Simpsonville passed a 3% restaurant fee in 2014, which has raised almost $2.25 million since it was implemented.

Although the extra fee is fine, any extra charges need to be itemized on receipts by state law — something most restaurants were not doing. After the FOCUS investigation, at least some restaurants in Simpsonville were finally itemizing receipts.

That "hidden" sales tax is now being correctly shown on receipts, but there might be another problem. On the NightTeam, we'll explain why those receipts may need to make more sense at a cost to the customer and the Commonwealth.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.