New Albany dry cleaning business to close after 95 years

Since announcing the closure, Owner Terri Summers said it has been emotional saying goodbye to lifelong customers.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — After almost a century in a business, Star Cleaners in New Albany is closing its doors.

Four generations of the same family have worked in the building. Owner Terri Summers has worked there since she was 15 years old. Her grandfather bought the business from his cousin in the 1920's and it’s been a family affair ever since.

But with the people working from home, dress clothes were replaced with sweats, leaving businesses like Star Cleaners struggling to stay afloat.

It’s a trend that is happening nationally. National Cleaners Association Media relations director Dawn Avery said Star Cleaners isn't the first nor the last to close. Dry Cleaners across the country are trying to stay afloat, but with restrictions still lingering, Avery said many will continue to struggle.

Since announcing the closure, Summers said it has been emotional saying goodbye to lifelong customers.