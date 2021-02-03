Here's how Ohio River flood levels impact area roads

After the area experienced heavy rain fall over the weekend, here's what to expect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Streets near the Ohio River are expected to be impacted when the upper and lower gauges reaches certain levels. After the area experienced heavy rain fall over the weekend, here's what to expect.

Upper gauge

The upper gauge is expected rise 28-feet this weekend.

23-feet: Some sections of River Road are closed from Third Street to Eighth Street. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell Street, Frankfort Avenue and Mockingbird Valley Road also close. Right turns onto River Road from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.

24.5-feet: Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams Street and Witherspoon Street closes.

26-feet: Mockingbird Valley Road floods south of Mellwood Avenue.

27-feet: River Road floods from Third Street to Glenview Avenue. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Road floods at Mellwood Avenue. Riverside Drive floods at many locations.

28-feet: More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach Road in Prospect is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.

29-feet: Parts of Utica, Indiana flood. Third Street ramp off I-64 closes. 10th Street is closed at floodgate.

Lower gauge

The forecast is expected to rise at 60-feet.

55-feet: Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point, Kentucky flood.

58-feet: IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.

59-feet: Overbrook Drive floods south of Lake Dreamland Road.

Here are some tips on staying safe during potential flooding:

Know where flooding is most likely to happen in your area

Sign up for your community’s warning system

Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans

Have a supply kit ready to go. In that kit, you should have medication, charges for your electronics, and any items your pet might need

Jefferson County Fire Services also reminds drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as drivers should not attempt to go through floodwaters.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.