What you need to know for Feb. 25, 2021

2021 off to a violent start

After a year of record-breaking violence, city leaders say Louisville is on pace to repeat history - and they're trying to stop it.

In 2021, LMPD has responded to more than 90 non-fatal shootings and almost 30 homicides. The department says that's a 115% increase from the record-breaking 2020 around this time.

Metro Council President David James said part of the blame is on poor leadership in the police department, but he's hopeful Chief Ericka Shields will bring change.

Overnight, two people were shot in South Louisville. According to police, they are in critical condition at the hospital and police are looking for suspects.

Possible cyberattack detected on Kentucky unemployment website

The Kentucky Career Center said a possible cyberattack on their external unemployment claims system was detected Wednesday. Officials said there was no security breach and no personal information was compromised.

Random login names were allegedly used in an attempt to overwhelm the website, but none of the attempts were successful. Several organizations are looking into the alleged attack.

The Kentucky unemployment claims website was down for a part of Wednesday but is back up and running now.

Indiana nurse educating her church on COVID-19 vaccine

Renee Yates, a manager at Women's Health Services at Clark Memorial, was shocked to learn that interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine was nonexistent in her church community. To inform others about the vaccine, she found a way to bring the information she learned in the hospital to them through Zoom.

"What I do is just bring it to them. I remind them that you have COVID, and you have the vaccine. And you make the decision based on what you know," Yates said.

Black and white communities are not being vaccinated at the same rate in Indiana and across the country. Yates said the availability of the vaccine is not the issue. She said part of the reason is a lack of trust in the vaccine within the Black community.

