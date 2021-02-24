How soon could JCPS return to class?

How JCPS Board members say they'll vote after an executive order from the governor says they should return March 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The big vote is tomorrow night. The Jefferson County Board of Education will determine whether the school buildings will reopen and students will return to the classrooms.

In-person instruction could start as early as March 1 or at least seven days after educators receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, per Gov. Andy Beshear's newest executive order.

The board will meet Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. to hear the district's formal recommendations. Board member Dr. Chris Kolb said his vote will depend on what is in Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio's plans.

"Ideally, Dr. Pollio will present a number of different options for the board to discuss and figure out which one is best for us," Kolb said.

James Craig previously said he is in favor of returning to in-person education, and said his opinion has not changed following Beshear's order.

"In fact, the [executive order] and the reasoning behind it reaffirms where I was at previously, that with a vaccinated staff, we can do this safely and we should do this," Craig said.

WHAS11 reached out to all of the school board members to see how they would vote. Along with Craig, Sarah McIntosh said she will vote yes to returning to class.

Chris Kolb and Corrie Shull are still undecided. While WHAS11 did not hear back from Linda Duncan or Diane Porter, Duncan has said she would vote no, and Porter previously said she was undecided.

Joe Marshall did not respond to requests for comment.

There was a meeting for the school board and local doctors to discuss the safety of in person instruction Tuesday night. All four doctors said they believe JCPS can safely return.

