Kentucky unemployment office warns of potential cyber-attack

The Kentucky Career Center said there was no security breach and no claimant information was compromised.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance notified the Labor Cabinet of a potential cyber-attack, according to a Facebook post by the Kentucky Career Center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kentucky Career Center, the possible cyber-attack happened on the external unemployment claims system. Random login names were allegedly used in an attempt overwhelm the website but none of the attempts were successful.

The Office of Unemployment, Labor Cabinet, Commonwealth Office of Technology and Kentucky Office of Homeland security are working together to respond to the cyber-attack, the Kentucky Career Center said.

The center said there was no security breach and no claimant information was compromised.

While claimants are not able to access the website externally, the center said staff at the unemployment office continue to assist claimants.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.