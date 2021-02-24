Kentuckians plan camp out at state Capitol with hopes of getting unemployment system fixed

Their summer protest got unemployment help for hundreds, but the crisis continues, and they believe this is the only way anyone will listen.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s a different season and many of the same faces are in the same predicament.

Their summer protest got unemployment help for hundreds, but the crisis continues, and they believe this is the only way anyone will listen.

“It’s been one year, where’s the money?”, Misty Gaitan, protest organizer said.

Phillip Kirby said it’s going on 9 months since COVID-19 took his roofing job.

“Please help us soon, someone help us,” he expressed. “We don’t want to talk to a phone – we want to talk to an actual person.”

Speaking to her Facebook group, Gaitan tried to get as many of the 6,100 members to join the noon to the following noon protest.

“We are going to camp out, I have a tent in my trunk,” she said.

While some of the protesters were out, a worker with state unemployment went over and took down information of the protesters.

However, after what they’ve been through, they remain pessimistic that any help is coming their way.

