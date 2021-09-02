Report from state auditor details multiple issues with Kentucky’s unemployment system

Auditor Mike Harmon's office highlighted a total of seven major issues, including the use of the "Auto-Pay" feature which disbursed benefits.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon released another comprehensive report which exposes more glaring problems in the state unemployment system. Harmon's office highlighted a total of seven major issues, including the Commonwealth's use of the "Auto-Pay" feature which disbursed benefits.

The Statewide Single Audit of Kentucky report states that the Office of Unemployment Insurance, early in the pandemic, removed safeguards such as confirmation of unemployment and income, which Harmon's office believes violated federal law.

The office took a sampling of full-time state workers, who lost part-time jobs, but still received state unemployment benefits as well as the federal $600 per week.

On top of that, the report accuses state unemployment of ignoring 400,000 emails from claimants which remained unread until November.

"It just kind of breaks my heart that 400,000 emails were just archived without even opening them up and looking at it,” Harmon said.

The report also underscored improper handling of data breaches in the system, including the one our FOCUS team brought to the state's attention.

