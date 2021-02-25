Two people critically injured in shooting on S. 4th Street

According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 2400 block near Industry Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in South Louisville.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting on S. 4th Street near Industry Rd. around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

The two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide any information on the age or gender of either person.

Mitchell said the LMPD Major Crimes Unit was investigating the shooting "due to the severity of injuries." If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

