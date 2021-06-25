What you need to know for June 25, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday! If you're making your weekend plans, here's a quick look at the forecast (spoiler alert: it's going to feel pretty summery 🥵).

Here are some top stories around our area for June 25, 2021.

Approved

Last night, Louisville Metro Council approved the city’s budget. The $1 billion will be spread across seven different categories, with nearly half of it going toward public safety.

“As our city regains the economic momentum we had before the pandemic, the budget approved tonight provides a roadmap into the promising and exciting next stage of our city’s history – one based in greater equity and justice,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

New job incentive

Get a job, get $1,500 – that’s Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s latest incentive to get Kentuckians back to work. Beshear said the program will pay the first 15,000 Kentuckians who start a job with an in-state business between June 24 and July 30.

The governor said the incentive will not solve all issues, but said it will hopefully help fill needed job openings in the state.

Student-athlete changes

Gov. Beshear made another announcement Thursday, signing an executive order that will allow Kentucky student-athletes to get paid from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The governor said the decision was done in cooperation with public universities and leadership from both parties, who will be working on legislation next year.

Nineteen other states have passed similar laws within the last year.

