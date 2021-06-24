CROWN Act: Louisville Metro Council passes ordinance to ban hair discrimination

CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," and the new ordinance will make hair discrimination illegal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council has passed an ordinance known as the CROWN Act. CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," and the new ordinance will make it illegal to discriminate against a person due to their hairstyle and natural hair.

While Kentucky is not among the 12 states which have passed the CROWN Act, Louisville Metro Council is leading the way.

Sponsors of the ordinance said they were inspired by a local youth music group. The Real Young Prodigys created a music video to raise awareness about the CROWN Act.

"No one should be judged on their hair they should be judged on their personality," 10-year-old Renee Robinson, a member of The Real Young Prodigys, told WHAS11 earlier this month. "It makes me feel motivational because I know that there's something, I could do about it that'll make them feel better about themselves."

In March, the group rallied in Frankfort, calling for the CROWN Act to be passed statewide.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.