City budget passed despite petitioners' call to defund and divest from police

Petitioners from BLM and other local organizations called on Metro Council to changes it's Public Safety Budget. Here's how the council responded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Moments before Thursday's Metro Council meeting began, petitioners, stood on the front steps chanting, "Let us in!"

“As soon as we walked up, the door was locked, and what I’m assuming is a security person with a yellow jacket told us we need an appointment to talk with our councilperson,” said Shauntrice Martin.

She gathered 573 signatures to support their "Divest/Invest" budget. As she spoke to media on the front steps of city hall, Metro Council President David James came out to speak with the crowd.

He explained that, in accordance with Senate Bill 150, residents can watch the metro council meeting virtually but not in person.

When Martin asked him about their petition and budget proposal, James said, "There’s not a sentiment on the council to divest $50 million from the police budget.”

Speakers explained that they want the money to go towards investment in mental health, career development, universal income, etc.

