TARC to receive more than $100 million after budget approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will receive more than $100 million in funding after Louisville Metro Council approved its budget Thursday. Councilmembers made it clear that the funding was conditional and they expect to see improvements.

Over the years, TARC riders have voiced several complaints about the system's lack of reliability, particularly with TARC3, a bus service specifically for people with disabilities. Bus safety was also a concern during the coronavirus pandemic, with some riders claiming the service wasn't properly following CDC guidelines.

At Thursday's meeting, several council members said they voted to approve the $102 million budget because it was their responsibility to make sure the service didn't get shut down. Members including Brent Ackerson, who represents District 26, said they'll take things into their own hands to make changes if TARC doesn't do it on its own.

"I want to see some solutions. If not, I'm coming for you, I'm coming for your jobs, I'm coming for your board replacements," Ackerman said.

Former TARC Director Ferdinand Risco resigned in Feb. 2020 following sexual assault allegations. Carrie Butler, who took over the organization in September, laid out some of TARC's key projects to the council earlier this month.

Those plans include getting new vehicles, continued renovations of the dispatch office, installing solar panels and getting a new heating and air system for the "bus barn." According to the company's budget presentation, more than 60% of TARC's budget goes to its employees - through labor costs, sick and vacation pay, health coverage and pensions.

As far as the issues with TARC3, Butler said a lack of drivers is the culprit. She stressed to the council that the organization was "actively engaged" in a hiring campaign.

