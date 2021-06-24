Louisville community leaders continue push to get people vaccinated

LouVax is partnering with community organizations to host "mobile mission" vaccine clinics, with the hope of building trust and encouraging vaccinations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week, the Biden administration announced it would likely miss its July 4 vaccination goal. With many mass vaccination sites closed around the Commonwealth, making up the differences falls to community leaders.

LouVax has been helping lead “mobile mission” vaccination clinics by the community and for the community.

At a clinic Thursday at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, organizer Stachelle Bussey with “The Hope Buss” hoped seeing a familiar face would encourage hesitant people to ask their questions and get vaccinated.

"A lot of things that are available are not necessarily accessible,” Bussey said.

According to state data, nearly 54% of people in Jefferson County have received at least one vaccine dose. For those living in Bussey's zip code, in the area around Shawnee Presbyterian, that number is smaller than 30%.

That pushed the community leader to host a LouVax pop up clinic, providing a familiar face for the hesitant.

“People like us give people a chance to come here today and ask your questions. If you're concerned about it come here,” Bussey said.

For Allil Towns, after waiting it out a while, that was all it took.

"I wanted to see how it affected other people, and I know a lot of people who got it and nothing really major happened,” Towns said.

She was one of the many vaccinated Thursday, coming for a chance to ask questions and get advice, not just from experts, but from her neighbors.

"The fact that it came to the community that was a major plus for me,” Towns said.

This week, the Biden administration said vaccine rates among young people are a major reason the country will likely miss the 70% goal set for July. Bussey said for young adults, trust and a good example are the linchpin.

"I hope the adults today are on the front lines leading this effort today,” Bussey said.

One by one, LouVax's mobile clinics have been finding neighbors where they are, vaccinating more than 5300 people throughout 137 mobile missions, with many more to come.

LouVax is hosting six more mobile clinics in different neighborhoods this week.

To hold a clinic in your community you can call the LOU Health Hotline at 502-912-9598. You can also send an email to LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov.

