Louisville Metro Council approves plan for American Rescue Plan money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council approved a plan for more than $30 million in federal funding coming to Louisville.

The first round of American Rescue Plan money will go towards addressing urgent needs in Louisville.

The plan includes nearly $13 million for COVID-19 health needs, such as vaccination efforts and substance abuse services.

More than $17 million will go to programs like utility and rent assistance, as well as the Court Eviction Diversion Program.

A council committee previously cut funding for Louisville Tourism which was part of the mayor’s proposal. $1 million was allotted for a community ambassador and security programs, including $150 thousand for Waterfront Park.

