Man who killed 2 Black shoppers at Jeffersontown Kroger gets second life sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man who was accused of targeting and killing two Black shoppers at a Jeffersontown Kroger in 2018 has been given a second life sentence.

Gregory Bush pleaded guilty in March to six federal charges, including two counts of shooting and killing a victim based on race, one count of attempting to shoot a victim based on race and three gun-related charges.

Court documents show prosecutors asked the judge for a life sentence with an additional 30 years for targeting Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, however a federal judge added 10 years to the sentence.

The death penalty was taken off the table at the request of former U.S. Attorney General William Barr in exchange for a guilty plea from Bush.

Bush pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to state charges in December. He was sentenced to life in prison after being charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

