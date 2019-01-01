WATCH LIVE
On Air 2:55PM
59
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 59 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2019 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

vote now

Featured Videos
INTERVIEW: KMAC Couture fashion show is in April
EVENTS
Louisville Noticias: 3.20.2019
SPANISH-NEWS
March Madness: Fun facts and a governor's challenge
SEEN-ON-TV
Governer Bevin signs abortion bill into law
SEEN-ON-TV
Lewis still wants names of teachers who called out
LOCAL
Probation, parole officers not getting promised raise
LOCAL

Local

Featured Galleries

PHOTOS: Severe weather in Kentucky and Indiana
KENTUCKY
Teachers head to Frankfort
EDUCATION
PHOTOS: MSD shows what's clogging their pipes
LOCAL
Sinkhole found at Louisville Zoo
LOCAL
March snowfall hits Kentuckiana
LOCAL
PHOTOS: Plane skids off runway at Bowman Field
LOCAL
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with thousands of cards
LOCAL
'Bomber' podcast goes behind the scenes of manhunt in Austin
NATION-WORLD
Charlotte 3-year-old stuns with shots on basketball court
FEATURES
VERIFY: No, sick-outs are not costing JCPS millions
EDUCATION
'Get out!' NC Subway restaurant owner slaps customer in shocking viral video
NEWS
Amazon investigating mysterious package deliveries that have Oregon roommates spooked
WEIRD
© 2019 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.