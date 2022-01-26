Poll workers needed in Jefferson County for a special election in February

A special election will determine who will fill the District 42 seat, left vacant when longtime Rep. Reginald Meeks retired at the end of 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Poll workers are needed for an upcoming special election to determine who will represent District 42 in Kentucky’s House of Representatives.

The seat was left vacant in mid-December when longtime State Rep. Reginald Meeks announced his retirement. He held the seat since 2000.

The special election is set for Feb. 22 with early voting taking place Feb. 17-19.

What is a poll worker?

Poll works are individuals who make sure elections are successful by ensuring each polling location has the necessary election materials and voting equipment.

They also ensure privacy for each voter and security in the voting process and closing the polling location after the last person in line at 6 p.m. has voted.

Most importantly, they complete the necessary paperwork and make sure all election materials are returned.

How can you become a poll worker in Kentucky?

You must be 18-years-old. In some circumstances, a 17-year-old is allowed per precinct who will become 18 on or before the day of the regular election.

A qualified voter in the precinct.

In Jefferson County, you must be a registered Democrat or Republican. Those who identify as another party of Independent can apply and could be used in certain situations. If you’ve had a recent change in party affiliation, it may affect your eligibility.

Workers are also needed to work the polls for May’s primary election and for the general election in November. To apply, click here.

