What is a provisional ballot and when do you need one?

A provisional ballot still allows you to cast your vote in an election, but there are a few strings attached.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Let's say you get the polls on Election Day and one of the following things has happened:

You don't have your ID (or don't have the right form of it)

You show up at the wrong polling location

The poll worker can't confirm your identity

In these cases, you still have the right to cast your vote. You can be given something called a "provisional ballot," which can be viewed as a ballot with a few strings still attached.

Once you fill out a provisional ballot, it's kept separate from the other ballots. It won't be counted until election officials can confirm your identity. (Note: This probably won't happen until after Election Day.)

If you're curious to see if your provisional ballot was ultimately counted, you can do so through the Secretary of State's website.

Have a question about voting or the election?

