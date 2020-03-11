Here's what you need to know about the Kentucky Congressional races

Incumbents James Comer and Brett Guthrie are a few of the Republican candidates looking to hold on their seats in Congress this election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 Kentucky election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

District 1

Congressman Jamie Comer is seeking a second term after being elected in 2016. He served six terms in the Kentucky House and was the former Commissioner of Agriculture.

Rep. Comer currently serves as Republican Leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform where he says he "advocates for reducing waste, fraud and abuse in government."

The Democratic challenger and military veteran is hoping to bring change if he’s elected. He believes Americans should only have one job to make a good living and healthcare “that will cover the needs of not only their selves, but their children when sickness and tragedy hits, not leaving them financially destitute for the rest of their lives.”

Rhodes also wants to ensure that veterans rights, services and care is preserved.

District 2

The businessman and military veteran turned politician is looking to continue campaign of getting “real results” for Kentuckians since being elected in 2009.

Guthrie currently serves on both the Education and Workforce and the Energy and Commerce Committees. He’s also the chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Development subcommittee where he helps reform government programs helping workers develop new skills.

Grayson County businessman Hank Linderman hopes to give a boost to working and rural America if he's elected to the 2nd District.

He says, "For far too long, rural America has been abandoned, by government and by business. This has left large parts of the country devastated - with not nearly enough good paying jobs, insufficient health care, obstacles to education and opportunity, and a general feeling of being left behind. This is why I helped create 'The Contract For Rural & Working America', a set of aspirational goals for government, including the adoption of Medicare For All and the Green New Deal, and how to apply those goals to the very specific needs of rural and working America. And, as you read this collection of proposals, understand that implementing these will lead to more opportunity and economic security for the rest of America as well."

Perry is a software engineer who says he has a disdain for the "two-party" system and its encouragement of fear and envy has driven him to action.

He's hoping that if he's elected, he can push Kentucky to a peaceful path to prosperity.

District 3

Incumbent Rep. John Yarmuth has served the Congressional 3rd District since 2006. He currently serves as Chair of the Budget Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He continues his mission, he says, to develop economic opportunities while fighting for Louisville families for the American Dream.

One of his many notable acts include working to strengthen and expand important provisions in the Affordable Care Act. This also includes protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions and eliminating health disparities.

Rhonda Palazzo is hoping she can unseat Rep. John Yarmuth after 13 years. She said in a campaign ad on her website that the City of Louisville has gone from a safe city to the 11th most dangerous in the country and she’s looking to make it safe and prosperous again.

Palazzo’s background includes an investment advisor at Fifth Third Securities, an associate at Stonewood Financial and a real estate agent at Palazzo Realtors, LLC, according to Ballotpedia.

District 4

Massie was elected to the 4th District in 2013 and is seeking re-election.

He serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Prior to his time in Congress, he was the Lewis County judge executive.

Owensby, a nurse practitioner in the field of neurology, said her “journey through hardship” and the American education system inspired her run for the 4th District seat held by incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie.

She was a single mother who put herself through nursing school on student loans.

Owensby said she believes those who are serving in Congressional roles are there to promote the voice and will of the people through her own.

District 5

Rep. Hal Rogers is seeking his 21st term in Congress, serving people of southern and eastern Kentucky. He’s currently tied for the third-longest active length of service in the U.S. House, according to Ballotpedia.

Rogers is also Kentucky’s longest serving Republican ever elected to federal office.

According to his official biography, he served as chairman on the House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2016. Rogers was also responsible with leading Congress to reduce discretionary spending by $126 billion since 2010.

Matthew Ryan Best – (D)

No information available.

District 6

Rep. Andy Barr is seeking his fifth term in Congress.

He said he ran for Congress to “save America from bankruptcy, restore the American Dream and keep the American people safe and secure.”

Barr said he delivers for his constituents and works to expand economic opportunities while prioritizing Kentucky’s key industries including horseracing, bourbon, distilling, auto manufacturing and coal.

Democrat Josh Hicks said he wants to bring real leadership to Washington D.C. The retired Marine worked as a police officer for a number of years and establishing his own law practice.

He said Kentucky needs voices like his because many in the Commonwealth share scars like him – “growing up poor, wanting more” and dedicated to “servant-leadership.” It’s something he says Washington D.C. lacks.

The Libertarian candidate says he wants the federal government live within its means. Instead of spending based on projected revenues, he said the federal government should base their budgets on revenue from the previous years.

*denotes Incumbent

