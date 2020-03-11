x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Elections

Here's what you need to know about the Kentucky Congressional races

Incumbents James Comer and Brett Guthrie are a few of the Republican candidates looking to hold on their seats in Congress this election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 Kentucky election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

District 1

Jamie Comer – (R)*

Credit: AP
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on unsustainable drug prices on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Congressman Jamie Comer is seeking a second term after being elected in 2016. He served six terms in the Kentucky House and was the former Commissioner of Agriculture.

Rep. Comer currently serves as Republican Leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform where he says he "advocates for reducing waste, fraud and abuse in government."

James Rhodes – (D)

The Democratic challenger and military veteran is hoping to bring change if he’s elected. He believes Americans should only have one job to make a good living and healthcare “that will cover the needs of not only their selves, but their children when sickness and tragedy hits, not leaving them financially destitute for the rest of their lives.”

Rhodes also wants to ensure that veterans rights, services and care is preserved.

District 2

Brett Guthrie – (R)*

The businessman and military veteran turned politician is looking to continue campaign of getting “real results” for Kentuckians since being elected in 2009.

Guthrie currently serves on both the Education and Workforce and the Energy and Commerce Committees. He’s also the chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Development subcommittee where he helps reform government programs helping workers develop new skills.

Credit: WHAS
Brett Guthrie

Hank Linderman – (D)

Grayson County businessman Hank Linderman hopes to give a boost to working and rural America if he's elected to the 2nd District. 

He says, "For far too long, rural America has been abandoned, by government and by business. This has left large parts of the country devastated - with not nearly enough good paying jobs, insufficient health care, obstacles to education and opportunity, and a general feeling of being left behind. This is why I helped create 'The Contract For Rural & Working America', a set of aspirational goals for government, including the adoption of Medicare For All and the Green New Deal, and how to apply those goals to the very specific needs of rural and working America. And, as you read this collection of proposals, understand that implementing these will lead to more opportunity and economic security for the rest of America as well."

Credit: Hank4KY/Facebook
Hank Linderman

Robert Lee Perry – (L)

Perry is a software engineer who says he has a disdain for the "two-party" system and its encouragement of fear and envy has driven him to action. 

He's hoping that if he's elected, he can push Kentucky to a peaceful path to prosperity. 

Credit: Perry4Kentucky/Facebook
Libertarian District 2 Congress candidate Robert Lee Perry

District 3

John Yarmuth – (D)*

Incumbent Rep. John Yarmuth has served the Congressional 3rd District since 2006. He currently serves as Chair of the Budget Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

He continues his mission, he says, to develop economic opportunities while fighting for Louisville families for the American Dream. 

One of his many notable acts include working to strengthen and expand important provisions in the Affordable Care Act. This also includes protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions and eliminating health disparities. 

Credit: WHAS-TV
Congressman John Yarmuth

Rhonda Palazzo – (R)

Rhonda Palazzo is hoping she can unseat Rep. John Yarmuth after 13 years. She said in a campaign ad on her website that the City of Louisville has gone from a safe city to the 11th most dangerous in the country and she’s looking to make it safe and prosperous again.

Palazzo’s background includes an investment advisor at Fifth Third Securities, an associate at Stonewood Financial and a real estate agent at Palazzo Realtors, LLC, according to Ballotpedia.

Credit: Rhonda Palazzo for Congress/Facebook
Rhonda Palazzo, 3rd District Republican Congressional candidate

District 4

Thomas Massie – (R)*

Massie was elected to the 4th District in 2013 and is seeking re-election. 

He serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the Committee on Oversight and Reform. 

Prior to his time in Congress, he was the Lewis County judge executive. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington. Massie, a Kentucky congressman said Kyle Rittenhouse charged with fatally shooting two people with a semi-automatic rifle during the unrest in Wisconsin showed “incredible restraint" and acted in self-defense. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Alexandra Owensby – (D)

Owensby, a nurse practitioner in the field of neurology, said her “journey through hardship” and the American education system inspired her run for the 4th District seat held by incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie.

She was a single mother who put herself through nursing school on student loans. 

Owensby said she believes those who are serving in Congressional roles are there to promote the voice and will of the people through her own.

Credit: Alexandra Owensby For The People/Facebook
Alexandra Owensby, Democratic candidate for Kentucky's fourth Congressional District.

District 5

Hal Rogers – (R)*

Rep. Hal Rogers is seeking his 21st term in Congress, serving people of southern and eastern Kentucky. He’s currently tied for the third-longest active length of service in the U.S. House, according to Ballotpedia.

Rogers is also Kentucky’s longest serving Republican ever elected to federal office.

According to his official biography, he served as chairman on the House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2016. Rogers was also responsible with leading Congress to reduce discretionary spending by $126 billion since 2010.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013 file photo, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Harold Rogers, R-Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rogers is weighing legislation that would slash funds for Amtrak by 18 percent just hours after a deadly train crash in Philadelphia. The committee began work on Wednesday on an overall spending bill for transportation and housing that totals $55 billion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Matthew Ryan Best – (D)

No information available.

District 6

Andy Barr – (R)*

Rep. Andy Barr is seeking his fifth term in Congress.

He said he ran for Congress to “save America from bankruptcy, restore the American Dream and keep the American people safe and secure.”

Barr said he delivers for his constituents and works to expand economic opportunities while prioritizing Kentucky’s key industries including horseracing, bourbon, distilling, auto manufacturing and coal.

Credit: AP
In this image from video, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

Josh Hicks - (D)

Democrat Josh Hicks said he wants to bring real leadership to Washington D.C. The retired Marine worked as a police officer for a number of years and establishing his own law practice.

He said Kentucky needs voices like his because many in the Commonwealth share scars like him – “growing up poor, wanting more” and dedicated to “servant-leadership.” It’s something he says Washington D.C. lacks.

Credit: JoshHicksForCongress.com
Josh Hicks (c)

Frank Harris – (L)

The Libertarian candidate says he wants the federal government live within its means. Instead of spending based on projected revenues, he said the federal government should base their budgets on revenue from the previous years. 

Credit: Frank Harris for Congress
Frank Harris, Libertarian candidate

*denotes Incumbent

Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 Kentucky election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

Download the WHAS11 News App (Apple or Android) to receive alerts as the numbers come in.

Credit: WHAS11 News

If you have any voting issues or questions, be sure to text us at (502) 582-7290. 

Credit: WHAS11

What time do polls close in Kentucky?

Polls close at 6 p.m., however, if you are a voter still in line when polls close you are still eligible to vote.

When will Kentucky's election results be announced?

Kentucky should know the outcome of some races on Election Night. Kentucky has to count thousands of absentee or mail-in ballots beginning at 8 a.m. on Election Day. 

Related Articles