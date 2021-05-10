Louisville businesswoman, entrepreneur announces bid for mayor

Carla Dearing announced Tuesday that she is launching a campaign for the Democratic nomination for Louisville mayor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Businesswoman and entrepreneur Carla Dearing announced Tuesday that she is launching her campaign for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Louisville.

In her campaign announcement, Dearing said her goal is to build a Louisville that "works for everyone." Her focuses include increasing public safety, investing in lower-income neighborhoods and creating more opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs.

"The status quo isn't working," Dearing said in the video. "I'm running to create big, bold change; that means centering the voices often left out of the process."

Dearing grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan, according to her campaign website, and graduated with a B.A. in economics and political science from the University of Michigan. After working in finance in New York and London, she moved to Louisville with her family more than two decades ago.

Dearing is currently the head of Velo, a firm specializing in helping minority-owned companies and projects grow and succeed.

She has been a board member of the Jefferson Community and Technical College Foundation for the past 18 years and has served as a volunteer adviser to the Louisville Urban League.

Dearing's campaign team includes strategist Eric Hyers, AL Media, Anna Greenburg and Deliver Strategies.

The primary election for Louisville's mayoral race is on May 17, 2022. The general election will follow on Nov. 8, 2022. Six other candidates, four Democrats and two Republicans, have announced bids to run in the Louisville Metro mayoral primary so far.

Democrats

Republicans

This is the first time in 12 years incumbent Mayor Greg Fischer won't be on the ticket.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.