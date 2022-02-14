Here's what you need to know for the special election to fill the District 42 seat

Now that early voting has ended, here's where you can go to cast your vote on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has announced early voting locations for a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The seat has been vacant since the retirement of former Rep. Reginald Meeks in late December.

Voters who live in the 42nd District are eligible to participate in the special election. Those registered in Jefferson County can check to see if their address is in the legislative district by clicking here.

Where do I vote?

In-person voting for the special election will take place on Feb. 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with changes to a few precincts.

M139 from Highlands Community Campus (1228 E. Breckinridge St.) to Meyzeek Middle School (828 S. Jackson St.)

M140 from Concordia Lutheran Church (1127 E. Broadway) to Lincoln Elementary School (930 E. Main St.)

M105, M133, M148 From H. Temple Spears (1515 Cypress St.) to Carter Traditional Elementary School (3600 Bohne Ave.)

If you have questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at (502) 574-6100 or visit their Facebook page.