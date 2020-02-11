List | Election Day polling locations in Kentucky

If you're voting on November 3 in Kentucky, this is where you need to go. Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Polling locations across Kentucky will open at 6 a.m. on November 3 so voters can cast their ballot for the 2020 election. If you did not vote through an absentee ballot or cast your vote early, Nov. 3 is the last day you can make your voice heard.

To vote in person, you will need a photo ID and, due to COVID-19, a mask. Polls will remain open until 6 p.m. EST. As long as you are in line by that deadline, you should be allowed to vote.

Polling locations for several Kentucky counties are listed below. If your county is not listed, you can find your polling location on the Secretary of State’s website.

Adair County

VFW Building

500 Greenhills Road

Columbia, KY 42728

Trinity Fellowship Hall

2252 Campbellsville Road

Columbia, KY 42728

Christian Life Center

901 Hudson Street

Columbia, KY 42728

Adair County Annex Basement

424 Public Square

Columbia, KY 42728

Breckenridge County

Fairgrounds

217 Fairgrounds Road

Hardinsburg, KY 40143

Cloverport Sports Center

101 4th Street

Cloverport, KY 40111

Holy Guardian Angel Parish Hall

301 High Street

Irvington, KY 40146

Spencer's Orchard

7939 E HWY 60

Irvington, KY 40146

Stephensport Fire House

45 Cedar Hill Cemetery Lane

Stephensport, KY 40170

McDaniels Community Building

10762 S HWY 259

McDaniels, KY 40152

Hudson Community Church

5000 HWY 401

Hudson, KY 40145

Bullitt County

Paroquet Springs Conference Center

395 Paroquet Springs Drive

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Bullitt East High School

11450, HWY 44E

Mt. Washington, KY 40047

North Bullitt High School

3200 E Hebron Lane

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

Carroll County

Conference Center - General Butler State Park

1608 Hwy 227

Carrollton, KY 41008

Grayson County

The Center on Main

425 S. Main Street

Leitchfield, KY 42754

All Grayson County precinct locations will be open: See the list of precinct locations here

Hardin County

North Hardin High School Gymnasium

801 S. Logsdon Pkwy.

Radcliff, KY 40160

Creekside Elementary School Gymnasium

151 Horseshoe Bend Road

Sonora, KY 42776

Hardin County Clerk Office

150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Lakewood Elementary School Gymnasium

265 Learning Place Lane

Cecilia, KY 42724

Henry County

Henry County Clerk's Office

27 S. Property Road

New Castle, KY 40050

Henry County Library

280 E. Broadway Street

Eminence, KY 40019

Lake Jericho Fire Department

531 Lake Jericho Road

Smithfield, KY 40068

Campbellsburg Elementary School

270 Cardinal Drive

Campbellsburg, KY 40011

New Castle Elementary School

182 S. Property Road

New Castle, KY 40050

Eastern Elementary School

6928 Bethlehem Road

Pleasureville, KY 40007

Pleasureville Methodist Church

5651 Castle Hwy

Pleasureville, KY 40057

Jefferson County

Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

KFC YUM Center - Foyer

Main & 2nd Streets

Louisville, KY 40202

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Louisville, KY 40203

Louisville Marriott East, Commonwealth Ballroom

1903 Embassy Square Boulevard

Louisville, KY 40299

Carter Duvalle Elementary School

3600 Bohne Avenue

Louisville, KY 40211

Meyzeek Middle School

828 S. Jackson Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Western High School

2501 Rockford Lane

Shively, KY 40216

Iroquois High School

4615 Taylor Boulevard

Louisville, KY 40215

Southern High School

8620 Preston Highway

Louisville, KY 40219

Seneca High School

3510 Goldsmith Lane

Louisville, KY 40220

Waggener High School

330 S. Hubbards Lane

St Matthews, KY 40207

Crosby Middle School

303 Gatehouse Lane

Louisville, KY 40243

St. Matthews Community Center

310 Ten Pin Lane

Louisville, KY 40207

Fern Creek High School

9115 Fern Creek Road

Louisville, KY 40291

Fairdale High School

1001 Fairdale Road

Fairdale, KY 40118

Jeffersontown High School

9600 Old Six Mile Lane

Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Ballard High School

6000 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40222

Valley High School

10200 Dixie Highway

Louisville, KY 40272

Shawnee High School

4001 Herman Street

Louisville, KY 40212

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

1501 Rangeland Road

Louisville, KY 40219

LaRue County

Magnolia Fire House (Upton City Voters and County Voters)

9106 New Jackson Highway

Magnolia, KY 42757

Larue County Courthouse (Hodgenville City Voters, Upton City Voters, and County Voters)

209 W. High Street

Hodgenville, KY 42748

First Baptist Church (Hodgenville City Voters and County Voters)

730 Toneyville Road

Hodgenville, KY 42748

Rolling Fork Christian Church (County Voters)

2630 Lyons Station Road

New Haven, KY 40051

Meade County

Meade County High School

938 Old State Road

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Flaherty Elementary School Gym

2615 Flaherty Road

Ekron, KY 40117

St. Mary's Parish Hall Church Hall

110 Hwy 376

Payneville, KY 40157

Nelson County

New Haven Public School

389 High Street

New Haven, KY 40051

Nelson County Fairgrounds

2391 New Haven Road

Bardstown, KY 40004

Nelson County Library

201 Cathedral Manor

Bardstown, KY 40004

Bloomfield Middle School

96 Arnold Lane

Bloomfield, KY 40008

Oldham County

Oldham County High School

1150 N Hwy 393

LaGrange, KY 40031

South Oldham Middle School

6403 W Hwy 146

Crestwood, KY 40014

North Oldham High School

1815 S Hwy 1793

Goshen, KY 40026

East Oldham Middle School

1201 E Hwy 22

Crestwood, KY 40014

Shelby County

Simpsonville Elementary

6725 Shelbyville Road

Shelbyville, KY 40067

Shelby County High School

1701 Frankfort Road

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Floral Hall

513 Midland Trail

Shelbyville, KY 40065

Spencer County

Spencer County High School

520 Taylorsville Road

Taylorsville, KY 40071

Spencer Christian Church

5720 Taylorsville Road

Fisherville, KY 40023

Mt. Eden Fire Station

260 Van Buren Road

Mt. Eden, KY 40046

Taylor County

Taylor County Extension Office

1143 S. Columbia Avenue

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Taylor County Fire Department

1563 Greensburg Road

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Community Center

1425 Hodgenville Road

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Taylor County Primary School

106 Ingram Avenue

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Elkhorn Baptist Church

3145 Elkhorn Road\

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Green River Memorial Baptist Church

3441 Old Columbia Road

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Lowell Avenue Baptist Church

420 Lowell Avenue

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

6380 Old Lebanon Road

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Trimble County

Bedford Elementary School

204 Mount Pleasant Road

Bedford, KY 40006

Milton Elementary School

9245 HWY 421 N

Milton, KY 40045

Washington County

Washington County Middle/Elementary School Gym

603 Lincoln Park Road

Springfield, KY 40069

North Washington School

5658 Hwy 438

Willisburg, KY 40078

