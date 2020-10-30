What do I need to bring if I'm voting in person?

If you're planning on heading to the polls on Election Day, you will need a form of identification in both Kentucky and Indiana. This is what will work.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While thousands of voters in Kentucky and Indiana have already voted by mail, plenty of people are choosing to vote in person, either early or on Election Day, Nov. 3.

If you're planning on going to a polling location, you will need at least one thing with you when you cast your vote, regardless of which state you live in.

What do I need to vote in Indiana?

Your name

Your picture

An expiration date after Nov. 6, 2018

It also must be issued by the state of Indiana, the US government or an Indiana state school.

If you are a new voter and you registered to vote by mail, you will also need to bring your proof of residence. If your home address is listed on your ID, that will work. If it's not on your ID, you will need to bring a document with both your name and your address, like a bank statement, utility bill or government document.

What do I need to vote in Kentucky?

Starting in 2020, you will need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. As long as the ID shows both your name and your picture, you should be good to go.

Most driver's licenses, military IDs, and college IDs will work. If you don't have a photo ID, you can get one for free from your local county clerk's office.

Have a question about voting or the election? Text it to us at 502-582-7290.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.