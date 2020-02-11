6 things Kentucky voters need to know for Election Day

If you're voting on November 3, here are some tips on how to make your voting experience as smooth as possible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people have voted early or by absentee ballot in the 2020 general election, but many more are waiting until Nov. 3 to cast their vote.

If you're voting on Tuesday in Kentucky, here's what you need to know.

What time do polls open in Kentucky?

Polls are open in Kentucky on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you should be allowed to vote, but it's a good idea to get to your polling location early so you can avoid any last-minute traffic jams.

How do I find my polling location?

There will be more polling locations open on Election Day than there were for early voting and, for many counties, Election Day locations are different from the ones open for early voting.

If you don't know where you can vote in your county, several counties are listed here or you can check the Secretary of State's website.

What do I need to bring?

Starting in 2020, you will need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky. As long as the ID shows both your name and your picture, you should be good to go.

Most driver's licenses, military IDs, and college IDs will work. If you don't have a photo ID, you can get one for free from your local circuit clerk's office.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you will also need to bring a mask and keep it on when you are in a polling location.

What is a provisional ballot?

If you forget your ID or end up at the wrong polling location, you can still cast your vote through a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballot is kept separate from the rest of the ballots until election officials can confirm your identity, which will likely be after Election Day.

If you have to submit one, you can check the status of your provisional ballot online.

How can I report suspected voter fraud or voter intimidation?

If you believe that someone is violating the law or there is an irregularity with voting in Kentucky, you can report it to the Attorney General's Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.

Questions or complaints related to the number of polling locations in each county should be directed to the State Board of Elections by visiting elect.ky.gov.

To report voter intimidation, the American Civil Liberties Union and USA.gov both have extensive ways for you to contact officials. The Voting Section of the Justice Department lists the following as options to report potential voter intimidation.

By email at voting.section@usdoj.gov

By telephone at (800) 253-3931 (toll-free)

By telephone at (202) 307-2767

By fax at (202) 307-3961

By complaint form at http://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php

Where can I find election results?

Kentucky officials are optimistic that the state will have at least some results on Nov. 3. You can follow the latest updates on these platforms:

