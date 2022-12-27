Metro Government says Louisville's 'economic moment remained strong in 2022'

Metro Government’s Economic Development team found 51 projects were announced in 2022 which totaled $2.09 billion in new investments and will create over 3,000 jobs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite rising inflation around the country, Louisville Metro Government released an end-of-year review that claims the metro’s “economic momentum remained strong.”

According to a press release, Louisville Metro Government’s Economic Development team found 51 projects were announced in 2022 which totaled $2.09 billion in new investments, and will create a total of 3,696 jobs.

The average pay was $61,910 and some of the jobs include:

“I am proud of the work that our team has done to further equitable economic growth in our great city this year, and we are excited to bring this momentum into 2023,” Benjamin Moore, director of the Department of Economic Development, said.

Louisville has been recognized as a top place to live in work according to the release; some of the recognitions include:

Ranked 11th most affordable large metro area

Overall best city for coffee

Recertified as a Welcoming City by Welcoming America

“The best thing about Louisville is the city itself. It’s a great place to live; it’s a great place to work," Dr. Larry Benz, president and CEO of Confluent Health, said.

