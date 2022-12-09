Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville

Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville.

Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown.

The company will create 200 full-time jobs with a $125 million investment over the next five years.

Gov. Andy Beshear said that Inxeption choosing Louisville is an investment to the future of Kentucky’s economy.

“Companies like this are so critical for us. Because in the midst of a great economic development year, and possibly being that top ten economy, we just don’t want to be the workers of the future,” he said. “We want to be the thinkers and the innovators.”

According to Beshear’s office, Inxeption is just one of about 100 new location and expansion announcements in the state, totaling $2.42 billion in new investment and more than 13,100 announced jobs for Kentuckians.

