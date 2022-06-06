UofL Health breaks ground on $144M downtown hospital expansion

When complete, there will be 20 operating rooms, a new 24-bed observation unit and more rooms where patients can have privacy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Work is officially underway on the expansion of UofL Hospital’s downtown campus.

The groundbreaking took place Monday on the $144 million project. When complete, there will be 20 operating rooms and a new 24-bed observation unit.

The seven-story tower will also feature a 360-bed facility that will allow patients to have more privacy.

"As a person who has worked here for over 20 years and has also been a patient here several times myself, I know the importance of wanting a private room and what that means to you and your recovery and your family and friends who come to visit you and you just want a private place to heal and get better, so having all private rooms is going to be amazing for our patients and families," Kim Wilson, director of nursing, UofL Health said.

The expansion will also come with 300 new jobs that will include nurses, clinical and non-clinical support staff.

UofL Hospital is the only level one trauma center for adults in the region and one of two in Kentucky.

Officials said the new wing of the hospital is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

