'Giving this iconic property a new life': Iconic Louisville property to be redeveloped

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says redeveloping the Louisville Gardens has been a "high priority" for his administration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville.

A release from the mayor's office says on Friday, Louisville and River City Entertainment Group will announce plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The plans will further Louisville's creative arts and entertainment industry.

Built back in 1905, the last concert was held there in 2006 according to information from Louisville Forward.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he is "excited for the next step toward giving this iconic property a new life."

"The redevelopment of the Louisville Gardens has remained a high priority throughout my administration," he said. "While the property has garnered interest from multiple investment groups and developers over the years, it was always important that the end use be something that will create a long-term economic benefit for the community."

