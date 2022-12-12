Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to announce senior leadership team

Here's what we know about tomorrow's announcement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's next mayor, Craig Greenberg, is expected to announce his senior leadership team on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

It comes just days after Greenberg announced his pick for an interim police chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Deputy Chief Jacquelyn 'Jackie' Gwinn-Villaroel.

Gwinn-Villaroel will take the head role when Chief Erika Shields steps down on January 2 next year.

That's also when a national search for a permanent LMPD chief will begin.

WHAS11 will stream the press conference live on our digital platforms. This story will be updated with more information as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.