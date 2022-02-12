'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business

Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges from inflation, the pandemic and the labor market are the reasons for the shutdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter.

Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges from inflation, the pandemic and the labor market are the reasons for the shutdown.

"For us, the prices of our ingredients are really gone up in a way that's hard to transfer on to our customers. We didn't want to have to do that. And with labor shortages as well. It's made it very difficult for the business," she said.

The last day the sweet shop will be open is Saturday, Dec. 10.

However, the post hinted at future pop-ups, and asked customers to continue following the business on Facebook.

If you want to visit the business during its last week, here are the store's hours:

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday-Thursday: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

