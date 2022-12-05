Ford, SK break ground on EV battery plant, training center in Kentucky

Ford battery plant park construction is on schedule and the training center is set to open in 2024.

GLENDALE, Ky. — Both battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County.

According to a Ford Motor Company press release, construction at the BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule.

Included in the park is a training center that is set to open in 2024. The Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) BlueOval SK Training Center represents a $25 million investment by the state.

“The partnership between Kentucky and Ford dates back more than a century, to the very dawn of the automobile industry,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That bond grows even stronger today as we break ground on Ford and SK On’s BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County.”

Ford and SK On joint venture, BlueOval SK, has invested $5.8 billion to produce the advanced batteries for Ford and Lincoln’s electric vehicles according to the release.

“Ford’s roots run deep in Kentucky, and BlueOval SK is going to help Ford to lead the EV revolution, bringing thousands of new, high-tech jobs to the Bluegrass State,” said Lisa Drake, vice president of Ford EV Industrialization. “Ford is building on more than a century of investment in Kentucky and its incredible workforce.”

The factories will reportedly create 5,000 new, high-tech jobs.

Anyone interested in learning more about the jobs can click here.

