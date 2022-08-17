Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

The 'Kentucky-born and bred health care company' will create 350 full-time jobs in the commonwealth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs.

The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release.

Jobs created with the expansion will include marketing, information technology, human resources, administrative and executive roles.

The project was first announced January 2022, Confluent says it currently employs 125 people in Louisville.

“Confluent Health is a Kentucky-born and bred health care company invested in innovating an accessible and equitable future of musculoskeletal care,” Dr. Larry Benz, Confluent Health president, said. “We are proud to expand our national footprint while deepening our roots in the bluegrass state.”

Currently, more than 200 health care-related technology, service and manufacturing locations operate in the commonwealth, employing over 37,000 Kentucky residents, according to a release from Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear said Confluent Health began operations in Kentucky and cares about the bluegrass state's workforce and community.

“We are committed to building an economy that works for every single Kentucky resident, and investing in the rapidly expanding health care industry is one of the many ways we are doing just that,” Beshear said.

The ever-growing healthcare company has 45 physical and occupational therapy company partners spanning over 530 outpatient physical therapy locations across 29 states, according to the press release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.