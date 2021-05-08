Louisville mourns sheriff's deputy killed in ambush: What you need to know for Aug. 6, 2021

Community members plan a vigil for Brandon Shirley, a 26-year-old sheriff's deputy ambushed during an off-duty security job.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost the weekend! Let's get you caught up on the top stories in our area for Aug. 6, 2021.

Hundreds in the Fairdale neighborhood are banding together to set up a memorial for one of their own, fallen sheriff's deputy Brandon Shirley.

The 26-year-old was killed in an ambush while working an off-duty security job in Shively. Residents in the area said they were familiar with Shirley, who sat at Rockford Lane Auto Sales every night monitoring the lot.

After joining the sheriff's office in 2019, Shirley received a medal of valor for his bravery during protests in 2020, specifically his work in helping arrest the person responsible for the death of photographer Tyler Gerth.

Known as a good deputy and an even better person, the community has planned a candlelight vigil in Shirley's honor near the Fairdale Fire Department at 9 p.m.

On the same day Baptist Health released its timeline for employee vaccinations, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 11 health care systems across the state will require medical workers to get vaccinated.

The announcement comes one day after the state reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months with a positivity rate over 10%. Hospital executives said the requirement is necessary as hospitalizations rise.

“Vaccinations are an essential tool in protecting our health care heroes so they will be healthy and ready to help when you need them," said Tom Miller, UofL Health's CEO.

While the Floyd County Health Department issued an order requiring masks for kindergarten through sixth grade students, kids will not have to mask up for today's classes.

The county's mask mandate was set to go into effect for 31 days starting Friday, Aug. 6. Health Officer Dr. Thomas Harris said the mandate was a result of increasing positivity, protecting students who are not old enough for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That same night, parents gathered outside the health department to protest the orders. County commissioners put the decision on hold Thursday, citing a new law saying they have the ability to override the restriction. They did not state when they would make their decision.

