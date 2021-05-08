Louisville Metro leaders, Tyler Gerth family, Gov. Beshear react to the murder of Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley

Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26, was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales when he was ambushed, LMPD says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro leaders from around Jefferson County are sharing condolences after a deputy was murdered.

Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26, was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when someone shot him. Shirley died while at the hospital.

Louisville Metro Council President David James issued this statement about Deputy Shirley's death:

“On behalf of the Metro Council, I offer our thoughts and prayers to those who are now in mourning following the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is one of the many law enforcement partners we have in Metro Louisville who serve and protect our community. Deputy Shirley answered the call to keep all of us safe and uphold the law. He leaves us at an age too young. This is a reminder of all the dangers faced by those who decide to wear a badge. We grieve with those who all knew him and pray for his family in their time of mourning. If anyone in our city knows who is responsible for this senseless act, please help LMPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bring this person to justice.”

Shirley received a medal of valor for his work during protests in 2020, specifically his work responding to the shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth and helping arrest the person who shot him, Sheriff Aubrey said.

Tyler Gerth's family released this statement on the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley:

"Our hearts break for Deputy Shirley and his family and for a life taken far too soon due to senseless gun violence. On the night Tyler died, Deputy Shirley rushed from his post inside the Hall of Justice and toward the crowd where shots were being fired and tried to provide first aid for Tyler. We will forever be grateful for his heroic actions that night. We pray that his loved ones can find peace in the face of such devastating loss."

"Our entire city grieves with the family of Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, as well as with his Sheriff’s Office family & our public safety community. This is another senseless, tragic act of violence, & LMPD will work tirelessly to bring accountability."

‘A SENSELESS TRAGEDY’: Mayor Greg Fischer comments on the aftermath of the shooting death of Deputy Brandon Shirley@WHAS11 https://t.co/ZRew4MBUzM pic.twitter.com/4ZdRh5ty7Q — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) August 5, 2021

Governor Andy Beshear:

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted this about Shirley's death:

"Britainy and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Deputy Brandon Shirley, and to the brave members of the Jefferson Co. Sherriff’s [sic] Department. We are forever grateful for Deputy Shirley’s bravery, selflessness and dedication to the people of the commonwealth. ^AB"

Britainy and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Deputy Brandon Shirley, and to the brave members of the Jefferson Co. Sherriff’s Department. We are forever grateful for Deputy Shirley’s bravery, selflessness and dedication to the people of the commonwealth. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 5, 2021

In a tweet, Louisville Metro Police asked the community to keep the sheriff's department in their thoughts and prayers:

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to

Sheriff John Aubrey and the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office on the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. #LMPD #Louisville #Kentucky #WeHaveTheWatch #JCSOKY #LawEnforcement #Sheriff pic.twitter.com/f8BRKd2TUO — LMPD (@LMPD) August 5, 2021

Councilwoman Jessica Green issued this statement:

“I am so saddened to learn of this tragic loss to our community. Brandon Shirley was a wonderful person who was dedicated to his family and his community. I would see him around the courthouse routinely and he was a light to all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they grieve during this very sad time.”

Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Louisville Division:

"Our thoughts are with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Deputy Brandon Shirley who was ambushed and murdered early this morning. Deputy Shirley was killed while protecting our community. His service and ultimate sacrifice will long be remembered. The ATF community mourns the loss of a fellow law enforcement officer and will continue to assist JCSO and LMPD until justice is served for Deputy Shirley and his family."

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey issued this statement:

"There is an overwhelming sadness in our hearts today as we collectively grieve the tragic and painful loss of one of our sons. Deputy Brandon Shirley deserved better. We must do better to ensure all of our children and neighbors have the opportunity to live in healthy and safe environments. My staff and I will continue to work toward this effort in any and all ways. But today, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Shirley's family."

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul:

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tweeted this about Shirley's death:

"Kelley and I mourn the tragic death of Jefferson Co. Deputy Sheriff Brandon Shirley. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Deputy Shirley was a decorated hero of an officer. I call on those who direct hatred and anger toward our police to realize there will be consequences to words and actions when directed against law enforcement."

Kelley and I mourn the tragic death of Jefferson Co. Deputy Sheriff Brandon Shirley. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers.



Deputy Shirley was a decorated hero of an officer. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.