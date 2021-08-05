Jefferson County sheriff's deputy shot in Shively neighborhood

Louisville police said they received reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Shively neighborhood, LMPD confirmed.

Louisville police said they received reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, which is near Western High School. Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said someone walked up to an off-duty deputy's unmarked car and shot them.

There are currently no suspect or persons of interest, and Smiley said it is difficult to say if the event was targeted. The Public Integrity Unit is knocking on doors and canvassing the neighborhood, while K9 and air units help the investigation.

Smiley said police presume the deputy was trying to keep a car lot safe. Their name and condition are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

